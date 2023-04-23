The Boston Celtics (57-25) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Hawks defeated the Celtics 130-122 on Friday. Trae Young led the way with a team-high 32 points in the victory for the Hawks, while Jayson Tatum scored 29 points in the loss for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Marcus Smart PG Questionable Back 11.5 3.1 6.3

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Clint Capela: Questionable (Calf), Trae Young: Questionable (Groin), Dejounte Murray: Questionable (Ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Knee), John Collins: Questionable (Back)

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).

When Boston puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 39-3.

The Celtics' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 116.5 points a contest compared to the 117.9 they've averaged this year.

Boston connects on 4.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6 231.5

