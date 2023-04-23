After batting .211 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .167 with four doubles and three walks.

Wong has had a base hit in six of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.

In two games this season, Wong has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings