Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks - April 23
Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.
In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|12.4
|15.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.6
|4.1
|Assists
|4.5
|3.9
|3.3
|PRA
|24.5
|19.9
|22.5
|PR
|--
|16
|19.2
|3PM
|2.5
|1.8
|2.1
Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks
- White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.
- The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- The Hawks give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.
- The Hawks concede 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.
- The Hawks allow 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
Derrick White vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|30
|11
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4/18/2023
|34
|26
|7
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4/15/2023
|38
|24
|5
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4/9/2023
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/11/2023
|36
|18
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|11/16/2022
|31
|16
|5
|10
|2
|1
|0
