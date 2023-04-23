After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .368 with four doubles and two walks.

This year, Duran has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

