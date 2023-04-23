Which hurlers are expected to start for their respective teams on Sunday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw taking on the Cubs' Marcus Stroman.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Jose Urena (0-3) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (1-1) when the teams play on Sunday.

COL: Urena PHI: Wheeler 4 (14.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.2 IP) 9.82 ERA 4.79 5.5 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the hill as they play the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (1-0) when the teams face off on Sunday.

HOU: Javier ATL: Fried 4 (22 IP) Games/IP 2 (8.1 IP) 3.68 ERA 1.08 7.8 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for Astros at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Tigers at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) when the teams meet Sunday.

DET: Rodríguez BAL: Rodriguez 4 (24 IP) Games/IP 3 (14.1 IP) 3.00 ERA 6.91 7.1 K/9 11.9

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8 runs

Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Clarke Schmidt (0-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

TOR: Gausman NYY: Schmidt 4 (24.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (14.1 IP) 3.65 ERA 8.79 10.9 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees

TOR Odds to Win: -135

-135 NYY Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will hand the ball to Vince Velasquez (2-2) when the teams face off Sunday.

CIN: Greene PIT: Velásquez 4 (17 IP) Games/IP 4 (19.1 IP) 4.24 ERA 5.12 12.7 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Reds at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Marlins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-0) to the bump as they face the Guardians Sunday.

MIA: Luzardo CLE: TBD 4 (23 IP) Games/IP - 2.74 ERA - 10.2 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

White Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

CHW: Giolito TB: Eflin 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 2 (11 IP) 4.29 ERA 3.27 9.9 K/9 9.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -150

-150 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 7.5 runs

Red Sox at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (0-1) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Corbin Burnes (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.

BOS: Bello MIL: Burnes 1 (2.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (22.2 IP) 16.88 ERA 4.76 16.9 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -185

-185 BOS Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Nationals at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (1-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

WSH: Corbin MIN: Ober 4 (20 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.30 ERA - 5.9 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Dodgers at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Kershaw (3-1) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Stroman (2-1) when the teams meet Sunday.

LAD: Kershaw CHC: Stroman 4 (25 IP) Games/IP 4 (24 IP) 2.52 ERA 0.75 9.4 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cubs

LAD Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHC Odds to Win: +120

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (0-1) to the bump as they face the Rangers, who will counter with Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

OAK: Muller TEX: deGrom 4 (18.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.2 IP) 7.23 ERA 3.48 6.7 K/9 13.9

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -350

-350 OAK Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 7 runs

Royals at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-3) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will counter with Reid Detmers (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

KC: Lyles LAA: Detmers 4 (25.1 IP) Games/IP 3 (16 IP) 4.26 ERA 4.50 6.4 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Royals at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -210

-210 KC Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9.5 runs

Cardinals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (1-2) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with Chris Flexen (0-3) when the clubs play on Sunday.

STL: Flaherty SEA: Flexen 4 (21.1 IP) Games/IP 4 (17.1 IP) 2.95 ERA 7.79 7.2 K/9 5.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Mariners

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 SEA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (0-2) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will look to Drey Jameson (2-0) when the teams meet Sunday.

SD: Darvish ARI: Jameson 3 (18.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (16 IP) 3.44 ERA 2.25 9.8 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Padres at Diamondbacks

SD Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Mets at Giants Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (3-1) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

NYM: Megill SF: Stripling 4 (21 IP) Games/IP 4 (12.1 IP) 3.00 ERA 7.30 7.3 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Giants

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 SF Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

