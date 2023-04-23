Yu Chang -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .114.
  • Chang has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chang has driven home a run in three games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.11 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Burnes (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.76 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
