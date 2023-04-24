On Monday, Connor Wong (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has four doubles and three walks while batting .191.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in seven of 18 games this season (38.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, Wong has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in six games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
