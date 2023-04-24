After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has four doubles and three walks while batting .391.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

