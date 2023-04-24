Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has four doubles and three walks while batting .391.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
