After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Dean Kremer) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has four doubles and three walks while batting .391.
  • Duran has gotten at least one hit in 85.7% of his games this year (six of seven), with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
  • He has not homered in his seven games this year.
  • In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
