Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Turner is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Turner has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (34.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

