Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
- Turner is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (34.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
