Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- batting .225 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (23) this season while batting .256 with 15 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 31.8% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (54.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.2%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
