Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (14-7) and the Boston Red Sox (12-11) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 24.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Dean Kremer (1-0) for the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and won both contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
  • This season, the Red Sox have won seven out of the 11 games, or 63.6%, in which they've been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 6-4, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
  • Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 132.
  • The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 19 Twins L 10-4 Corey Kluber vs Joe Ryan
April 20 Twins W 11-5 Tanner Houck vs Kenta Maeda
April 21 @ Brewers W 5-3 Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
April 22 @ Brewers L 5-4 Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
April 23 @ Brewers W 12-5 Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
April 24 @ Orioles - Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
April 25 @ Orioles - Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
April 26 @ Orioles - Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
April 28 Guardians - Nick Pivetta vs Shane Bieber
April 29 Guardians - Garrett Whitlock vs Shane Bieber
April 30 Guardians - Brayan Bello vs Cal Quantrill

