The Boston Celtics are 13-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 13)

Hawks (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Hawks (35-45-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Atlanta (56.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

