Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 5 on April 25, 2023
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-115)
|9.5 (-149)
|4.5 (+115)
|3.5 (-105)
- Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-143)
|3.5 (+130)
|2.5 (+105)
- Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Tuesday's prop total.
- He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's prop bet.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-115)
|4.5 (+105)
|3.5 (-167)
|2.5 (+115)
- The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Tuesday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
- White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|3.5 (-111)
|10.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+100)
- Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).
- Young has dished out 10.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|10.5 (-128)
|10.5 (-133)
|0.5 (-105)
- Clint Capela has put up 12 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).
- Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.