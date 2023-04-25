Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 129-121 win over the Hawks (his last game) White put up 18 points.

Now let's break down White's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.4 PRA 24.5 19.9 23.6 PR -- 16 20.2 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks

White is responsible for attempting 10.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 11.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have conceded 11.9 makes per contest, eighth in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 32 18 2 2 4 0 0 4/21/2023 30 11 2 4 3 0 1 4/18/2023 34 26 7 2 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 24 5 7 4 2 0 4/9/2023 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 36 18 4 7 2 1 1 11/16/2022 31 16 5 10 2 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.