Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks - April 25
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|26.6
|24.6
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|6.1
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.6
|PRA
|35.5
|37
|34.3
|PR
|--
|33.5
|30.7
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.
- Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Hawks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 118.1 points per contest.
- The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.
- Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|42
|31
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4/21/2023
|33
|15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4/18/2023
|36
|18
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4/15/2023
|37
|29
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3/11/2023
|38
|24
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|11/16/2022
|23
|22
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.