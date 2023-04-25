The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart, in his last game (April 23 win against the Hawks) posted 19 points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Smart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 14.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.3 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 21.5 20.9 22.8 PR -- 14.6 17.5 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 29 19 4 4 3 0 0 4/21/2023 33 24 3 8 5 0 3 4/18/2023 32 14 5 6 2 0 3 4/15/2023 32 11 7 7 2 2 3 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

