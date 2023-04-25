Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (24) this season while batting .255 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (34.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 34.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 23), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 56.5% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 23 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (50.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings