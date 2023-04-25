Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 25
Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (15-7) and Boston Red Sox (12-12) going head to head at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on April 25.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (1-0) against the Red Sox and Corey Kluber (0-4).
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 3, Red Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.7 runs per game (136 total).
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 20
|Twins
|W 11-5
|Tanner Houck vs Kenta Maeda
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|W 5-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|W 12-5
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
|April 24
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
|April 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
|April 28
|Guardians
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Shane Bieber
|April 29
|Guardians
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Plesac
|April 30
|Guardians
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cal Quantrill
|May 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs José Berríos
