Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 82 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank 10th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 136 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.0 whiffs per contest.

Boston has a 9.0 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 5.12 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.360 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (0-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

Kluber has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Twins W 11-5 Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers W 12-5 Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Garrett Whitlock Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Chris Sale Cal Quantrill 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos

