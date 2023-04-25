The Baltimore Orioles (15-7) and the Boston Red Sox (12-12) will square off on Tuesday, April 25 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with Kyle Bradish starting for the Orioles and Corey Kluber taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+135). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (0-4, 8.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Orioles have a record of 6-1 (85.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+240) Yu Chang 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

