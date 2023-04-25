The Los Angeles Clippers, Russell Westbrook included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-100 loss to the Suns (his most recent game) Westbrook produced 37 points, six rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Westbrook's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Russell Westbrook Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 15.9 22.7 Rebounds 7.5 5.8 5.7 Assists 8.5 7.5 7.9 PRA 41.5 29.2 36.3 PR -- 21.7 28.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Russell Westbrook's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Russell Westbrook Insights vs. the Suns

Westbrook's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Clippers average 101.0 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are ranked third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Russell Westbrook vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 40 37 6 4 3 1 1 4/20/2023 40 30 8 12 3 1 3 4/18/2023 36 28 5 5 2 2 0 4/16/2023 36 9 11 8 1 3 2 4/9/2023 40 25 7 9 2 0 1 11/22/2022 31 21 3 5 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Westbrook or any of his Clippers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.