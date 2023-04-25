Yu Chang -- batting .176 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .140.

This season, Chang has recorded at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Chang has had an RBI in three games this year (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings