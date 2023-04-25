Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yu Chang -- batting .176 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .140.
- This season, Chang has recorded at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Chang has had an RBI in three games this year (17.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Bradish (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
