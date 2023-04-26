The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.846) this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits nine times (36.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.

He has scored in 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

