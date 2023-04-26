Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .387 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.70), first in WHIP (.686), and 66th in K/9 (6.2).
