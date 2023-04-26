Jarren Duran -- 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Orioles.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .387 with five doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of nine played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.70), first in WHIP (.686), and 66th in K/9 (6.2).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.