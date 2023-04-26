Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, April 26 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 24 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .247 with 16 extra-base hits.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 122nd in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Devers has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), including eight multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 24), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 58.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

