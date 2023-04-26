Tyler Wells takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-120). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. In four straight games, Boston and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.5 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win five times (41.7%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 25 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 6-6 9-3 4-8 7-7 6-4

