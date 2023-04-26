In the series rubber match on Wednesday, April 26, Tyler Wells will toe the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles (15-8) as they square off against the Boston Red Sox (13-12), who will answer with Tanner Houck. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Red Sox (+100). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Probable Pitchers: Wells - BAL (0-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-0, 4.29 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 11 times and won nine, or 81.8%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 8-2 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 3-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.