Taylor Hall Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Taylor Hall will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet on Wednesday at TD Garden in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hall interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Taylor Hall vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Hall Season Stats Insights
- Hall has averaged 15:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +11).
- In Hall's 61 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hall has a point in 32 games this season (out of 61), including multiple points eight times.
- Hall has an assist in 20 of 61 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- Hall's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.
Hall Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|61
|Games
|11
|37
|Points
|13
|16
|Goals
|5
|21
|Assists
|8
