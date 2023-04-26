The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .145 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • In nine of 23 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
  • He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Wells (0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.
