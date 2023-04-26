The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .145 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

In nine of 23 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in three games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.

He has scored in 10 of 23 games (43.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

