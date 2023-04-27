Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 119-117 loss versus the Hawks, White totaled 18 points, four assists and two blocks.

In this article we will look at White's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 23.5 19.9 25 PR 19.5 16 21.2 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.4



Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.1 points per contest, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks allow 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 31 18 5 4 2 2 0 4/23/2023 32 18 2 2 4 0 0 4/21/2023 30 11 2 4 3 0 1 4/18/2023 34 26 7 2 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 24 5 7 4 2 0 4/9/2023 5 3 0 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 36 18 4 7 2 1 1 11/16/2022 31 16 5 10 2 1 0

