In a Thursday NBA Playoff slate that has four competitive contests, the Boston Celtics versus the Atlanta Hawks is a game to watch.

Today's NBA Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Timberwolves on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel:

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th) DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

The Brooklyn Nets play the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers take to the home court of the Nets on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel:

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 45-37

45-37 PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Phoenix Suns

The Suns hit the road the Clippers on Thursday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG) PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

The Atlanta Hawks host the Boston Celtics

The Celtics go on the road to face the Hawks on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th) BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -7

BOS -7 BOS Odds to Win: -288

-288 ATL Odds to Win: +234

+234 Total: 231 points

