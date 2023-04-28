Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .190.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.

He has scored in 17 games this season (65.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings