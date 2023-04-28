Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .377 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .190.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (65.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
