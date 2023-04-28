Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 on April 28, 2023
Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 112 points in 82 games (61 goals and 51 assists).
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 73 games, with 21 goals and 46 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
Patrice Bergeron Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
Patrice Bergeron's season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.
Bergeron Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
Tkachuk has collected 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
Put your picks to the test and bet on Bruins vs. Panthers player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.