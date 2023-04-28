The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is batting .190 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Arroyo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this season.
  • Arroyo has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
