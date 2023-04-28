Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Christian Arroyo, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .190 with three doubles and two walks.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in nine of 21 games this year (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this season.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Guardians give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
