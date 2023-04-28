After hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .274 with 13 walks and 13 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 108th in slugging.

Turner has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 26 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (26.9%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings