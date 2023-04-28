Shane Bieber will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Fenway Park against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Red Sox have +110 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won three of its eight games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 26 games with a total.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 6-7 9-4 4-8 7-8 6-4

