In the series opener on Friday, April 28, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (12-13) square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (13-13). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Guardians are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (1-1, 3.23 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (1-1, 4.58 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have an 8-8 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Guardians went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win five times (38.5%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 3-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

