Player props can be found for Jose Ramirez and Rafael Devers, among others, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Devers Stats

Devers has seven doubles, nine home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI (24 total hits).

He has a slash line of .238/.295/.574 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Brewers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 2 6

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .311/.377/.466 on the year.

Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

He has four quality starts in five chances this season.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3 at Athletics Apr. 4 6.0 3 3 3 7 1 at Mariners Mar. 30 6.0 6 0 0 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nick Pivetta's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 19 walks and 16 RBI (26 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .271/.385/.479 on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 25 hits with three doubles, a triple, 18 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .258/.368/.309 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.