Reese McGuire -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has four doubles and two walks while batting .341.

In 56.3% of his 16 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

In four games this season (25.0%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

