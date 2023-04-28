Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .139 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Casas has had a base hit in nine of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 20.8% of his games this season (five of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
- He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.