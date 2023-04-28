Tyler Bertuzzi will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers meet in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Bertuzzi in that upcoming Bruins-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 50 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 16:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Bertuzzi has a goal in 10 of 50 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has a point in 27 of 50 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Bertuzzi has an assist in 20 of 50 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Bertuzzi's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 50 Games 9 30 Points 8 8 Goals 4 22 Assists 4

