Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 24 hits, batting .231 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 130th in batting average, 144th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Devers has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (30.8%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .354 to opposing batters.
