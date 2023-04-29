When the Boston Red Sox (13-14) and Cleveland Guardians (13-13) meet at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 29, Brayan Bello will get the nod for the Red Sox, while the Guardians will send Zach Plesac to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Red Sox (-135). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (0-1, 9.82 ERA) vs Plesac - CLE (1-1, 6.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Guardians as underdogs once.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

