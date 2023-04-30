How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied up 3-3.
Watch the Bruins-Panthers matchup on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|7-5 FLA
|4/26/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|4/23/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|6-2 BOS
|4/21/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-2 BOS
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.
- The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 41 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
