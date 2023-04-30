The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied up 3-3.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 7-5 FLA 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 41 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players