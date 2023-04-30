Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers for the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is knotted up 3-3. Bookmakers give the Bruins -225 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+190).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-225)
|Panthers (+190)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 79.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (61-16).
- Boston has a 24-8 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In Boston's past 10 games, it went over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have conceded the fewest goals in NHL play this season with 174 (just 2.1 per game).
- They have a league-pacing goal differential of +127 this season.
