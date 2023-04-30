Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 on April 30, 2023
Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (112 total points), having collected 61 goals and 51 assists.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 28
|2
|0
|2
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Brad Marchand has 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
Patrice Bergeron Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
Patrice Bergeron's season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.
Bergeron Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 26
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
