Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Coyle interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Charlie Coyle vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:57 per game on the ice, is +29.

Coyle has a goal in 17 of 82 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Coyle has a point in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Coyle has an assist in 26 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Coyle's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 13 45 Points 6 16 Goals 5 29 Assists 1

