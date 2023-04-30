Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.280 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .222 with four doubles and five walks.
- In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
- He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen (1-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
