Jarren Duran -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .409 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.

Duran will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Duran has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year (41.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

