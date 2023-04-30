The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 28 hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
  • Turner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (25.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Allen (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
